Smart India Hackathon: PM Modi focuses on out-of-the-box thinking for national and global progress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with young innovators at the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2024 on Wednesday via video conferencing.

In his address, the Prime Minister reiterated his concept of 'Sabka Prayas', a theme he has emphasised in his Red Fort speeches. He highlighted that India’s progress can accelerate through collective efforts, and today’s event stands as a testament to this.

"I have been eagerly waiting for the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon," the Prime Minister remarked, explaining that being among young innovators gives him an opportunity to learn and gain new insights. He expressed high expectations from the participants, noting that they offer a fresh perspective on India’s future, which leads to unique and innovative solutions.

Recalling his past participation in hackathons, the Prime Minister shared that he had never been disappointed with the results.

"You have only emboldened my belief," he said, pointing out that solutions from previous editions are already being implemented in various ministries.

The Prime Minister expressed enthusiasm to learn more about the participants' contributions as the interaction began.

PM Modi interacted with Sayeeda from the 'Big Brains Team' at NIT Srinagar, who developed a tool called 'Virtual Reality Friend' for children with autism spectrum disorder and intellectual disabilities.

The AI-powered virtual reality solution helps children enhance their skills by simulating social interactions on smartphones and laptops, teaching them how to engage with others and learn right from wrong.

Sayeeda explained that the tool would support children in daily activities like language learning and socialising. The team, which includes members from diverse backgrounds, including one from Yemen, had consulted with autism centres and personal experiences to create the tool.

PM Modi praised the team for their innovative solution, emphasising that such tools, while locally developed, could have a global impact. He congratulated them for understanding the needs of Divyang children and highlighted that every child has the right to grow and prosper, with no one left behind.

The PM said that the future world would be driven by knowledge and innovation, with youth being India's hope and aspiration in these changing times. He asserted that the perspective, thinking, and energy of India's youth are unique, and their shared goal is to make India the most innovative, progressive, and prosperous nation.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the world recognises India’s strength as its youth and tech power, which was clearly visible at the Smart India Hackathon.

PM Modi expressed pride that the Smart India Hackathon had become an exceptional platform for Indian youth to excel globally. Since its inception, nearly 14 lakh students had participated, forming 2 lakh teams and addressing around 3,000 problems.

Over 6,400 institutions were involved, and hundreds of new startups had emerged from the hackathon. He noted the significant growth in ideas submitted, from 7,000 in 2017 to over 57,000 this year, showcasing the youth's commitment to solving India’s challenges.

The Prime Minister praised the Smart India Hackathon, emphasising that the future would be driven by knowledge, innovation, and youth.

He highlighted how previous hackathon solutions were now helping solve real-world problems, such as a cyclone measurement tool integrated with ISRO technology and a real-time blood management system aiding disaster response. He stressed that the hackathon fostered a sense of ownership among youth in addressing the nation's challenges.

PM Modi also underscored the importance of out-of-the-box thinking in solving India’s aspirations, stating that such initiatives exemplify India's new governance model of 'Sabka Prayas'.

He expressed confidence that India was on the right track to becoming a developed nation, with the government supporting youth innovation through initiatives like the National Education Policy, Atal Tinkering Labs, and Startup India.

The Prime Minister discussed emerging sectors like digital content and gaming, laying emphasis on their potential to create new career paths. He announced the "One Nation-One Subscription" scheme to provide access to international journals for Indian researchers and innovators, further empowering youth.

PM Modi also revealed plans for the "Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue" in January 2025, inviting youth to participate in nation-building.

Encouraging hackathon participants, PM Modi urged them to focus on solving both national and global challenges. He expressed his belief in the power of India’s innovators and wished them success in their endeavours.