The teaser for Kiran Abbavaram's 'Meter' is set to release on this date

After the box-office success of 'Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha', Kiran Abbavaram is set to star in the upcoming commercial entertainer 'Meter', directed by debutant Ramesh Kaduri. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 7, 2023.

The official announcement has been made that the teaser for 'Meter' will be released on March 7 at 04:05 PM. A mass poster of Kiran Abbavaram has been released to inform the audience about the teaser release date and time. In the poster, Kiran looks dynamic and exudes confidence.

The movie is being presented by Mythri Movie Makers and produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Pedamallu under the banner of Clap Entertainment. The music for the film is composed by Sai Kartheek, while Venkat C Dileep and Suresh Sarangam have handled the cinematography.