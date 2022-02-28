The Trailer Release Date Of Prabhas And Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam Is Out

The coming month March is definitely going to be a blockbuster one as the most-awaited movies of Tollywood like RRR, Radhe Shyam and Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu are hitting the big screens. Well, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam movie is presently creating noise on social media as the makers have already begun their digital promotions as the release date is nearing. Off late, they also announced the trailer release date and surprised all the fans of this Pan-Indian star.



Along with sharing the trailer release date announcement poster, they also wrote, "Celebrate love in the grandest way possible! The release trailer of #RadheShyam out on March 2nd at 3 PM." In this poster Prabhas aka Vikramaditya is seen running on the ship which is caught with fire in the sea. The trailer will be released on 2nd March, 2022 @ 3 PM.

Even Prabhas also shared the same poster and wrote, "Witness the biggest war between destiny and love with the release trailer of #RadheShyam on 2nd March. #RadheShyamReleaseTrailer".

Radhe Shyam movie is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and has an ensemble cast of Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. This movie is produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner in association with Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies. This movie will be released in total 5 languages i.e in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

It is a period romance film and the story is set in the backdrop of the 1970s. The movie's shooting took place in beautiful and picturesque places of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. Going with the story, Prabhas will be seen as an ace palmist and he will fall in love with Perna. But their union brings destruction to the world and we need to wait and watch how will Prabhas win in lady love and protect the world too.

Radhe Shyam movie will be out on 11th March, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!