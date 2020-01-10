Top
The vibe of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'

The vibe of
Highlights

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie under the direction of flopless director Anil Ravipudi is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 11, 2020.

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie under the direction of flopless director Anil Ravipudi is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 11, 2020.

Only a few hours is left before the release and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in grabbing the attention of the audience with their promotions. The makers who have recently organized the grand pre-release event and invited Megastar Chiranjeevi as the chief guest have released the making video of the movie today. Titled as 'The Vibe of Sarileru Neekevvaru', the one and half minute video is now going viral on the internet. The video showcased some funny incidents that took place during the shooting. It seems like the entire cast and crew had a great time shooting for the film.

Rashmika Mandanna is romancing Mahesh Babu in this movie for the first time. Vijaya Shanthi, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, etc are playing crucial roles in the film.



