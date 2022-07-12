The Warrior movie ticket price update

Ram is coming up with an action-packed mass entertainer, the warrior. The young and handsome hero looks fantastic in the film. The team has recently completed holding the movie's pre-release event quite well, and the promotional content so far of the film has satisfied the audience and raised expectations.

What happened during the pre-release event?

The director of the film Lingusamy during the pre-release event was given a killing that the film will have a sequel which means the second part of the film is likely to come up in the future. Ram will be seen as a police officer in a dynamic role in this film. He holds an unwavering view of the film and also portrays some sanguine toward the film. Akshara Gowda, adi pinisetti, and Nadhiya have played crucial roles in the film. The film is financed under the Sreenivasan silver screen owned by Sreenivasan chitteru . The film was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu languages. It is all set to hit the big screen on 14th July. Audiences are all keen to see ram approaching his best film. It is likely to be a mass flick.