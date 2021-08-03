Thelisina vallu Movie first look poster released

The first look released from the film "Telisinavallu" received good response from the audience on YouTube.

The film is produced by Siren Cinema under the direction of Viplove Koneti starring Ram Karthik, Hebba Patel, Sr Naresh, Pavithra Lokesh and Jaya Prakash.

Speaking on the occasion, the producer said, "Hebba Patel's first look from the film has been very popular so far, now Ram Karthik's look also getting good response. Lead pair Ram Karthik and Hebba Patel acted very well.

The technicians working for our film are very happy with the output. Every technician who worked for the film finished their graduation in Film School.

90% of the shooting was finished and post production works are going to start soon." Deepak Venugopalan is composing music for the film.

