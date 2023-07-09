Live
There is a surprise element in ‘Mahaveerudu’- Siva Karthikeyan in pre-release event
Siva Karthikeyan’s “Maaveeran,” directed by Madonne Ashwin, is up for a grand release on 14th July 2023. The movie is simultaneously releasing in Telugu as “Mahaveerudu.” Aditi Shankar is the female lead. The Telugu pre-release event was conducted in Hyderabad. Sekhar Kammula, Adivi Sesh, Anudeep, and Tagore Madhu graced the event.
Siva Karthikeyan said that “Mahaveerudu” is a fantasy drama and added that it will provide a unique experience to viewers. He said that director Madonee Ashwin crafted the film brilliantly. Siva Karthikeyan noted that Sunil is not just a good actor but also a great human being. The actor stated that Aditi Shankar is multi-talented and added that she gave a matured performance in the film.
Siva Karthikeyan said producer Arun is a passionate producer and thanked Asian Suniel, who is releasing the movie in Telugu states. “There is a surprise element in ‘Mahaveerudu’ which the team will reveal in three to four days. The film will entertain you in a new way,” said Siva Karthikeyan.