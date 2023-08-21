Live
This is when ‘Salaar’ advance bookings will be opened
“Salaar” is one of the most anticipated pan-Indian movies everyone eagerly waiting for. Starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in lead roles, the film is directed by Prashanth Neel, known for “KGF” fame.
The latest information reveals that bookings for “Salaar” will open on August 25, 2023, for IMAX/PLF formats and on August 29, 2023, for the remaining formats. This exciting update has brought joy to fans. There is no proper information regarding the opening of bookings in India. As per sources, in India, the advance bookings will be opened on September third week.
“Salaar” also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Eeshwari Rao, and others in significant roles. Produced by Hombale Films, the pan-Indian movie boasts music by Ravi Basrur. The flick will hit screens on September 28, 2023.