This is when ‘Salaar’ final trailer will be out
“Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” is the much-anticipated pan-Indian movie starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with Shruti Haasan as the leading lady.
This Prashanth Neel directorial is gearing up for its theatrical debut on December 22nd. The film's promotional content created huge buzz in social media circles. Fans were blown away with the trailer which has been released recently. The makers have promised to release another trailer today at 10.42 AM.
However, there’s a twist in the tale, the final punch which is about to release by now has been pushed back to 2 PM. This is the second time the team has postponed the trailer release and fans are being disappointed with these postponements. We all are aware that the film was also postponed to December from September.
Salaar’s ensemble cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, and others in pivotal roles. Hombale Films is backing this major cinematic venture featuring the musical brilliance of Ravi Basrur.