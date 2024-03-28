Tillu Square Release Trailer: Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran starrer Promises Non-Stop Laughs

Tillu Square, the sequel to the hit movie ‘DJ Tillu,’ is set to hit theatres on March 29th, and the just-released trailer has fans buzzing with excitement.

We already saw songs, posters, and teasers that piqued the audience's interest. Now, the release trailer has taken things up a notch.

The trailer opens with a hilarious conversation between Tillu, played by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, and his dad. It quickly becomes clear that Tillu is up to his old tricks, and this time he might be in over his head. But fear not, because Tillu always finds a way to charm his way out of trouble.

We also get a glimpse of the sizzling chemistry between Tillu and actress Anupama Parameswaran. It seems like the tables are turned this time, and Tillu might be the one getting flustered! There's another laugh-out-loud moment with a character who seems to have a particular fondness for ‘glamorous ladies.’

This action-packed trailer promises a fun-filled movie with double the laughs and double the madness. Siddhu Jonnalagadda steals the show with his signature style, swaggy dialogue delivery, and undeniable charm. The trailer also hints at a captivating romantic angle with the leading ladies.









Adding to the excitement is the impressive music. The movie boasts a collaborative effort between Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani for the songs, with the popular Thaman S. providing the background score.

Tillu Square is produced under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. With its stellar cast, crew, and hilarious trailer, this movie promises to be a laugh riot you won't want to miss! Mark your calendars for March 29th and get ready for a double dose of Tillu!