Tollywood Actor Mahesh Babu Resumes His Shooting And Steps Out For An Advertisement Shoot

Finally, after 4 months of lockdown, the Central Government has given a nod to resume TV and movie shootings. Thus many actors are slowing getting back to their normalcy after enjoying the unwanted Covid-19 break. Even our Tollywood 'Prince' Mahesh Babu also resumed his shooting by stepping out for an ad shoot. He made us go gaga with all his new and refreshed look…









In this post, Mahesh dropped his brand new look and sported in a modish haircut and handsome appeal. He was seen smiling and wrote, "Missed your post pack up shots!! Good to be back 😎 @avigowariker 🤗🤗👍🏻👍🏻…"

Through this post, Mahesh Babu thanked Avinash Gowariker for the awesome click.

Even Namrata Shirodkar shared the same pic on her Instagram and thanked Avi for his phenomenal work…









Namrata Shirodkar doled out that, she enjoyed the company of Avinash as always!!!

Coming to Mahesh Babu's work front, he will be next seen in director Parasuram's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' movie. This flick has Keerthy Suresh of Mahanati fame as the lead lady. This movie will be bankrolled by Mahesh Babu, Y. Ravi Shankar, Y. Naveen, Ram Achanta, Gopichand Achanta under GMB Studios, Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels banners.