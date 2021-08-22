Tollywood bro-sis duo showcases how a brother needs to be

Muddula Mavayya

Directed by Kodi Ramakrishna and featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Vijayasanthi in lead roles, "Muddula Mavayya" is about a brother who takes revenge on the people behind the killing of his sister. The movie is an official remake of Tamil movie "En Thangachi Padichava". Released in the year 1989, the movie is a massive hit at the box-office and Seeta excelled in her role as a sister to Balakrishna.

Rakhi

"Rakhi" is a 2006 release which stars Jr NTR, Ileana and Charmee in lead roles directed by Krishna Vamsi will be in the top of the list. Manjusha played the role of NTR's sister. The main plot starts when Manjusha was burnt alive for dowry issues. NTR feels every woman as his sister and helps who are in trouble. NTR's performance as Rakhi will bring goose bumps to the audience.



Gorintaku

Starring Rajasekhar and Arthi Aggarwal in lead roles, "Gorintaku" is directed by VR Pratap and released in the year 2008. Meera Jasmine played the role of Rajasekhar's sister and the movie was later dubbed in Tamil as "Marudhani".

Hitler

Released in the year 1997, "Hitler" features Chiranjeevi and Rambha in lead roles directed by Muthyala Subbaiah. The movie is about an overprotective brother who keeps his five sisters safe from the outside world. The movie is an official remake of Malayalam movie "Hitler", starring Mammootty in the lead role and directed by Siddique.

Puttintiki Ra Chelli

The movie is about the protagonist's sister who marries her lover against the wishes of her parents. However, when she is suspected by her in-laws of having an illicit affair with someone, her brother steps-in to set things right. Directed by Kodi Ramakrishna, the movie features Arjun and Meena in lead roles and Madhumitha played the role of Arjun's sister.

Siva Rama Raju

Jagapati Babu, Venkat, Sivaji and Monica are siblings. They belong to a royal dynasty and at present they are orphans. Jagapati Babu takes the responsibilities of raising his siblings. In such a situation, these three brothers happen to marry off his sister to a guy whose family is on the mission of taking revenge on them. The rest of the film deals with how the sister and brothers travel hard to unite. Nandamuri Hari Krishna played an important role in the film.

Arjun

Directed by Gunasekhar, "Arjun" features Mahesh Babu and Shriya in the lead roles while Keerthy Reddy played his twin sister. Released in 2004, the movie is about Arjun, who protects his sister from her in-laws as her life is at threat.

Bruce Lee

Directed by Sreenu Vaitla, Ram Charan and Rakul Preet starrer deals with sister emotion. Ram Charan plays a role of stuntman and his sister Kriti Karbhanda is a civils aspirant. Rao Ramesh who played their father role fixes her marriage with his boss Sampath's son. Ram Charan traces that there is a trouble to his sister with Sampath's illegal son deals the rest of the plot.



Annavaram

"Annavaram" is a remake of Tamil movie "Thirupaachi" which features Pawan Kalyan and Asin in lead roles while Sandhya played the role of Pawan Kalyan's sister. The movie is about Annavaram, who comes to meet his sister and his brother-in-law in Hyderabad and subsequently acts as a shield protecting them against the goons. Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao directorial is released in the year 2006.