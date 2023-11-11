Tollywood celebrities mourned at Chandra Mohan’s tragic death

Senior actor Chandra Mohan breathed his last on Saturday and Tollywood is mourning his tragic death. Top Tollywood celebrities condoled the demise of the legendary actor’s death.



He reminisced that Chandra Mohan played a role in his debut film "Pranam Kharidu," and performed the role outstandingly well. He also revealed that they shared a great bond with each other and the loss was a personal one.

Balakrishna said "It is very sad to see the untimely death of Chandramohan. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace." He recollected his sharing screen presence with Chandra Mohan in “Aditya 369” and also shared that Chandra Mohan starred in many hit films with his father NTR.

Venkatesh also condoled the demise of Chandra Mohan. "Deeply saddened by the news of Chandra Mohan passing. Sending thoughts of comfort and strength to his near and dear ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest peacefully."

Pawan Kalyan expressed his shock at the passing of Chandra Mohan and said he was saddened at the sudden demise. He recollected his experience with Chandra Mohan in his debut film “Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi” and shared that mega family shares good bonding with him.

Jr NTR averred that the actor was truly versatile throughout his career, performing a wide variety of roles and said he was saddened by his demise.

Sai Dharam Tej felt that the legend brought smiles to everyone’s faces with his performance and characters.

Vishnu Manchu shared that he will miss the veteran dearly, recalling memories of acting with him in his action comedy “Dhee” and labelled him a wonderful human being. “He was a phenomenal actor and I grew up watching his movies,” the Kannappa star stated.