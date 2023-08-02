Live
Tollywood director Harish Shankar hails Anirudh; says he’s the best
The sensational music composer Anirudh Ravichander is rocking with his thumping songs and background score. What’s more impressive is that Anirudh is doing a remarkable job on a consistent basis.
Recently, Tollywood director Harish Shankar who is currently doing a film with Pawan Kalyan took to Twitter and wrote, “When it comes to the background score, I think Anirudh is undoubtedly number one in the country.”
Harish Shankar posted the link of the latest glimpse released by the “Leo” team for Sanjay Dutt’s birthday and expressed his opinion about Anirudh. Many are of the opinion that Anirudh is currently the best in the business. The music composer is now working on “Leo,” “Devara,” “Jawan,” “Jailer,” and “Indian 2.”
