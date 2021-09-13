Tollywood drugs case: Actor Navdeep appears before ED for questioning

Tollywood drugs case: Telugu actor Navdeep on Monday arrived at the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the connection with the money laundering linked to the drugs case in 2017. The actor appeared before ED at 10.30 am following the notice issued by the agency.



Earlier, actor Ravi Teja, Rana Daggubati, Puri Jagganadh, Nandu, Rakul Preet and Charmee appeared before the ED who also received the notices. These actors who were grilled for 8-10 hours submitted their bank statements to the agency. Navdeep is the seventh person to be questioned by the ED.

A general manager of the pub also appeared before the ED today. Actors Mumaith Khan, Tanish and Tarun will also arrive for questioning before ED on September 15, 17 and 22 respectively.