Two foreign drug peddlers held

Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-New) team along with Rajendra Nagar police conducted a joint operation and apprehended two foreign drug peddlers and seized 150 grams of MDMA drug, worth Rs 25 Lakh from their possession.

The arrested persons were identified as Al-Aqar Abdurabu Mohammed Abdurabu (37), of Yemen, who was earlier found in six cases, and Hasan WA Hashem (28) of Gaza, Palestine.

S Srinivas, DCP Rajendra Nagar zone said the duo procure narcotic drugs such as MDMA and cocaine from an absconding Nigerian supplier at cheaper rates by placing orders through WhatsApp and make online payments to the supplier.

“Hasan assists Abdurabu in collecting drugs from the supplier and selling them to consumers at higher prices in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. At times, they adopt the dead-drop method for distribution, while at other times, they carry out direct deliveries to known consumers to earn easy money and maintain a lavish lifestyle. On some occasions, they sent drugs to Hyderabad-based peddlers through private travel buses,” said the DCP.

On March 3, the police conducted a joint operation and apprehended them and seized drugs worth Rs 25,00,000 from their possession. Police said students, IT professionals, doctors, and other private employees, most of whom are well educated, are being lured into drug consumption. These individuals are gradually drawn into the drug trade and become involved in anti-social activities, posing a serious threat to society.

The Hyderabad city police appealed to the public to refrain from substance abuse. Parents are advised to closely monitor their children’s activities to prevent them from falling prey to drugs. If you have any information related to drug abuse, please contact the H-NEW team at 8712661601, Dial 100 and 112.