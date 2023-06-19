‘Tollywood is my homeland,’ says Kajal

The first look poster of Kajal Agarwal’s new film “Satyabhama” is unveiled at an event in Hyderabad. Kajal plays a fierce police officer in this crime thriller. At the poster launch event, the star actress made some interesting remarks.



Kajal said that Tollywood is her homeland and added that Telugu audiences are the best. Kajal also mentioned that she is in a good stage because of the warmth, encouragement, and constant love provided by the audience.

When asked if she would leave films as she is a mother of a child, Kajal said, “I am not going anywhere as I am getting an abundant amount of love from fans.” Kajal said generally, she celebrates her birthday at home, but this time, she is celebrating the occasion with her fans.