Tollywood: Earlier this year, director Krish started a film with Pawan Kalyan. He also wrapped up the first schedule of it. Later, the shoot was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pawan wants to resume his film works only in December. Thus, Krish decided to finish another film in the meantime. Just a few days back, he started a new movie with Panja Vaishnav Tej. We now hear that this movie is an adaptation of a novel.

Apparently, this film is based on the book 'Kondapolam' written by Sannapureddy Venkata Ramireddy. This 2019 book deals with the lives of people who leave their villages and stay on hills during the famine period. Krish felt that the story needs to be made as a film. He is filming the entire movie in the forest areas of Vikarabad. Rakul Preet Singh is the female lead of this movie.

Krish is planning to wrap up the movie by the end of this year. It will hit the screens early next year.