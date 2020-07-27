Tollywood: Superstar Mahesh Babu's fans started the advance birthday celebrations of the actor. The fans posted tweets on Twitter, with a hashtag #MaheshBabuBdayCDP. It has become the biggest trend on Twitter in India. A few days back, Pawan Kalyan's fans also did the same and they have posted almost 27.3 million tweets. Now. Mahesh's fans crossed this record and set up a new one.

In 24 hours, Mahesh's fans created almost 31 million tweets and it became India's biggest ever trend. Mahesh Babu's PR has confirmed the same on social media. On August 9th, Mahesh celebrates his birthday and this Twitter trend kick-starts the advance celebrations in a grand manner.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu's next film is Sarkaaru Vari Paata under Parasuram's direction. More details on the film will come out soon.