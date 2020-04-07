Tollywood: Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu Adopted 8 Villages
Tollywood Senior actor Mohan Babu along with his elder son Manchu Vishnu has adopted nearly 8 villages in Chandragiri constituency and helping them...
Tollywood celebrities are contributing to the needy to feed them in the corona lockdown. While some are donating amounts to various relief funds, few others are helping directly by distributing masks, sanitizers, food and groceries.
Senior actor Mohan Babu along with his elder son Manchu Vishnu has adopted nearly 8 villages in Chandragiri constituency and helping them providing food twice a day. They have been feeding poor families in the adopted villages for the last few days and will continue the services until the lockdown is lifted.
Apart from this, they are also supplying 8 tons of vegetables every day. This is a great gesture from the senior hero and his actor-son.
