Sec’bad receives 136.8 mm rains

Highlights
Hyderabad: The sudden downpour brought the normal life to a standstill in Hyderabad. Secunderabad received the highest rainfall of 136.8 mm fall by 7 pm and KPHB registered 102.3 mm of rains, followed by Chandanagar at 86 mm.
Several neighborhoods experienced heavy rains. Gajularamaram, Yousufguda, Moosapet, Chandanagar, Patancheruvu, Balanagar, Jeedimetla, Quthbullahpur, LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Dilsukhnagar, Jubilee Hills, and Kapra reported substantial rainfall.
