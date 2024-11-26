Tollywood mourns the loss of lyricist Kulasekhar

The Telugu film industry has lost one of its most cherished lyricists, Kulasekhar, who passed away today at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad due to health complications. Known for his poignant lyrics and contribution to numerous blockbuster films, his demise marks the end of an era.

Hailing from Simhachalam in Vizag, Kulasekhar began his career as a journalist with Eenadu before transitioning into the world of cinema. He made his debut as a lyricist with Teja's Chitram (2000), which became a massive success, propelling him into the limelight. This breakthrough was followed by celebrated works in films like Jayam, Gharshana, Bommarillu, Nuvvu Nenu, Manasantha Nuvve, and Mrugaraju. His lyrical prowess resonated deeply with audiences, earning him widespread acclaim. His last known project was for Nithiin’s Macharla Niyojakavargam.

Despite his professional success, Kulasekhar faced personal struggles in his later years, battling mental health issues. He was involved in a controversy surrounding the theft of temple valuables in Hyderabad, which strained his family relationships. He spent his final years in solitude in Moti Nagar, Hyderabad.

The news of his passing has left the Tollywood community in grief, with celebrities and fans alike expressing their condolences. Kulasekhar's lyrical legacy will continue to inspire and resonate with audiences, reminding everyone of his invaluable contribution to Telugu cinema.