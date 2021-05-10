Tollywood: Makers of Balakrishna's Akhanda change their plans

Tollywood: Just like most of the movies, the shooting of Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming movie Akhanda also got halted because of the present covid situation.

Initially, the movie unit wanted to continue the shoot till early this month but because of these situations, they changed their plans. On the other hand, rumors are now coming out that Balakrishna and Boyapati are planning to complete the shooting at a brisk pace and release the film on the 28th of this month. But as it won't be possible for the movie unit to release the film in such a short time, they are planning to release the movie in July but went ahead with the shoot as soon as possible.



However, the alarming rate of Corona cases in India has been forcing them to stall the shooting schedule. So, we can expect that the shooting of the movie will get resumed only after the situation gets back to normal.

