Tollywood Sleepless After Rhea Names Rakul, Sara Ali Khan In NCB Drugs Probe

After Bollywood and Sandalwood, the drug racket seems to be knocking at the doors of Tollywood.

The drug mafia appears to have cast its shadow over Tollywood after Rhea Chakraborty who is in the ACB net is said to have disclosed about twenty five names among which Tollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan names are reportedly in the list.

After this news broke out, many old videos, Photos, and interviews of Rakul Preet Singh have gone viral. Tollywood is apprehensive and embarrassed after these names appeared in the ACB list, it is learnt.

In the year 2017, Rakul Preeth Singh had taken part in the "Say no to Drugs" movement which was organised by the Hyderabad police. Now, the actor is getting trolled after this photo went viral on Social media.

The snippets of her interviews where the actor is seen giving tips about health and fitness had said that drugs are dangerous, and is now being trolled for the same.

Rakul Preeth Singh is engaged more in Tollywood industry than in Bollywood and hence the Telugu film industry people are said to be more concerned about this development.

Some time ago, investigations pertaining to drug racket were held at a higher level in the Telugu film industry. Now, after this list was announced, there is every possibility of NCB issuing summons to these actors to appear before them for enquiry.

It is clear that more skeletons will tumble out of the closet. It would be interesting to watch what turn this case would take and which big names will be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau.