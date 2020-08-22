Vijay Devarakonda has become a sensational star in Tollywood. He also ventured into film production. Vijay produced a film Meeku Mathrame Cheptha and it did not do well. But, he is now getting ready to produce a web series, where his brother Anand will play the lead role.

The current reports in the film Nagar reveal us that Vijay and Anand are going to come together for this interesting project which has story provided by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The talks are going on and a leading digital streaming platform is showing interest to cash the craze of the project.

The script discussions are happening and a formal confirmation on this web series project will come out soon. Anand made his debut with the film Dorasani, and it did not do well.