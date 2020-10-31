Tollywood: ZEE turns distributors for 'Solo Brathuke So Better'

Tollywood: Solo Brathuke So Better is the upcoming Telugu film starring Sai Dharam Tej in the lead role. Nabha Natesh plays the leading lady in the movie. Subbu is the director of the film and it is his debut. The makers initially planned to release the film in mid-2020 but because of the pandemic, the release date changed. The makers also planned to release the movie directly on an OTT platform but backed off from the same. Now, the film will head for a theatrical release and the ZEE group has grabbed the distribution rights of the movie.

Zee group was into film distribution in the past but due to several reasons, they took the exit door from the business. They earlier distributed Masth and a couple of other Telugu films.

Now, the distribution house is getting into operations again with the release of this movie in both the Telugu states. BVSN Prasad is the producer of the movie. Thaman is the music director of the movie.