Tollywood: Trivikram Srinivas is going to work with Jr NTR for the second time soon. Their first film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava became a big hit at the box-office. Thaman's background score also contributed a lot for the film's success. Now, Trivikram is planning to repeat Thaman for their next film as well.

Initially, Devi Sri Prasad's name came into the news but it looks like the director wants to work with Thaman again. Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman share a great bonding with both Tarak and Trivikram.

It is indeed a tough call to make for Trivikram Srinivas. However, he wants to repeat Thaman and recreate the magic of success with their upcoming film.

Ayinanu Poyi Ravale Hasthinaku and Chowdappa Naidu are the two titles in consideration for the film. There is no confirmation on the same.

Sithara Entertainments and NTR Arts will produce the film jointly!