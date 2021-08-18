Tuck Jagadish OTT Release: Nani Stated That He Left The Release Decision To The Makers

Tollywood's young actor Nani is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie Tuck Jagadish. This is the most awaited movie of the season and was expected to hit the theatres rather than OTT platforms. Off late, Nani took to his Twitter page and dropped a long message regarding the release of the movie. He also said that the movie is releasing on the OTT platform as the makers of this movie are under extreme pressure.



This note reads, "I am the biggest fan of theatres and Tuck Jagadish is a quintessential Telugu film which we would've loved watching in a theatre with a full house and it was always meant to be experienced on the big screen for a festival. I am quite torn between the pressures the producers are facing in these uncertain times with big stakes at risk. With the unpredictable conditions here and abroad and the unfortunate restrictions on theatres in Andhra, it has become a conflict in many ways. I have the utmost respect for the producers and I believe any call regarding the film they make, should be theirs. So here I am, at crossroads for the second time! Leaving the decision about Tuck Jagadish to SHINE SCREENS. No matter what, I will do my 100 percent till it reaches all of you in whatever way".

Through this message, he said that he is humbly respecting the decision of the makers. Apart from the lead actors Nani and Ritu Varma, this movie also has Nasser, Jagapathi babu, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Daniel Balaji, Tiruveer, Rohini, Devadarsini and Praveen in other prominent roles. This Shiva Nirvana's directorial is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.