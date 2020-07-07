Unexpected delay for Prabhas-Nag Ashwin film

Prabhas will act under the direction of Nag Ashwin for a prestigious project under Vyjayanthi Movies production house. The film's shoot will begin in the month of October, as per the initial plan. But, the media reports, in the past few days reveal that there will be a delay in the same. will act under the direction offor a prestigious project under Vyjayanthi Movies production house. The film's shoot will begin in the month of October, as per the initial plan. But, the media reports, in the past few days reveal that there will be a delay in the same.

With Prabhas' next Radhe Shyam undergoing a delay, there is no clarity on when the new film of Prabhas will hit the floors. As per the latest reports, the film will hit the floors in April next year. With a huge budget of 250 crores, the film is going to hit the floors.

Burra Sai Madhav is working on the dialogue version of the film now. More details on the film's casting will come out by the end of the year. The makers want to erect sets and finish the shoot in a less time. A Bollywood heroine will come on board for the film.