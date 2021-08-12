Unique traits for F3 leads

Director Anil Ravipudi is currently busy with the shoot of F3. The makers already confirmed that F3 will hit the screens during Sankranthi next year. F3 is the sequel of the super hit film F2.

Varun Tej and Venkatesh are playing the lead roles in the film. Tamannaah and Mehreen Kaur are the heroines. The film's story is expected to have a lot of interesting elements.

The buzz is that the lead actors will portray different traits that will give a hilarious ride to the audiences in the theatres.

We hear that Venkatesh will have night blindness and Varun Tej will have a stammering problem. Because of these traits, they fall into some hilarious situations that will result in laughs.

Dil Raju is bankrolling the film. The complete details of the project will be out soon.