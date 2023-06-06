‘Unstoppable’ is a non-stop fun ride: Hero VJ Sunny

“Unstoppable” is a hilarious entertainer directed by Diamond Ratna Babu, who has made his mark as a writer with comedy films like “Seema Shastri” and “Eedorakam Adorakam.” 'Unlimited Fun' is the subtitle. “Bigg Boss” winner VJ Sunny and Saptagiri are playing the lead roles in this movie and Nakshatra and Aksa Khan are the heroines. Rajit Rao is producing this film under A2B India Production. The teaser, trailer and songs of the already released film have received tremendous response. The film is all set to hit theatres on Jun 9. In a conversation with Hans India, Hero VJ Sunny shares his journey with the film.



How is movie career after ‘Bigg Boss?’

After Bigg Boss, many people approached from new production companies. But most of the stories have mass commercial elements. I wanted to do comedy, thriller, horror comedy stories. I had to do roles that looked like the boy next door. At such a time I heard an unlimited fun story like 'Unstoppable'. I kept laughing while listening to the story.

There are many senior actors in it, how was the working experience with them?

We did it very friendly. Everyone has created a comfort zone. Also, it is a good feeling to work with actors like Posani, Raja Ravindra, Raghu. I was never treated like a newbie. Coming from a theater background is also a plus.

How was it working with Saptagiri?

Saptagiri is very energetic. His involvement in the scene is next level. As soon as the scene is given, he is in a plan. We have to catch that plan. We worked with a very sporting spirit. He stays with me throughout the movie. It's the story of what situations we both faced, how we came out of it, how money played with our lives. 'Unstoppable' has a good story line. It will be a fun ride till the end. Every character shares comedy. This is a film made with the intention of not boring anywhere.

Tell us about your partner in ‘Unstoppable?’

Nakshatra, earlier she did a movie called 'Palasa'. Being a Telugu girl, there was no need for prompting while on the sets.

What kind of films and roles do you want to do in the future?

Director Harish Shankar appreciated watching 'ATM'. His praise boosted my confidence even more. I believe that I can do any role. I am ready to do any role. I want to move forward as an artist. I am ready to do a small character in a big hero movie while playing a hero.

Tell us about your future projects?

Two films are in progress. One is fun and the other is a suspense thriller.