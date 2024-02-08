Live
Just In
Upasana Konidela Opens Up About Ram Charan's Intimate Scenes with His Co-Stars
Upasana Konidela, wife of Telugu star Ram Charan, initially felt uncomfortable with his intimate scenes with heroines due to their different backgrounds, but she later understood their professional necessity. Their daughter, Klin Kaara, is described as a daddy's girl.
Upasana Konidela, the wife of Telugu star Ram Charan, recently shared her thoughts on the difficulties she faced regarding her husband's intimate scenes with co-stars in films. In a candid interview, Upasana revealed her initial discomfort and the journey towards understanding her husband's profession.
Coming from a background rooted in medicine and entrepreneurship, Upasana admitted to feeling out of her element in the glitzy world of cinema. She confessed to questioning the necessity of certain scenes, expressing concerns typical of any spouse confronted with their partner's on-screen romance.
However, through open communication and patience, Ram Charan helped Upasana comprehend the nuances of the film industry. He explained the technical aspects involved in filming such scenes, bridging the gap between their different worlds.
Despite the initial unease, Upasana emphasized the strength of their relationship and the deep bond they share. She spoke warmly about their journey into parenthood, praising Ram's active involvement in raising their daughter, Klin Kaara.
Reflecting on their roles as parents, Upasana highlighted Ram's dedication as a father, describing him as "a hands-on dad." She playfully admitted to feeling a twinge of jealousy over their daughter's special connection with her father, showcasing the affection and humor that underpins their relationship.
Looking ahead, the couple continues to navigate the challenges of the entertainment industry together, supporting each other through the highs and lows. Despite the occasional discomfort, Upasana's openness about their journey serves as a reminder of the importance of communication and understanding in maintaining a strong and resilient marriage.
As Ram Charan prepares for his upcoming role in director Shankar's Telugu film, "Game Changer," the couple's unwavering support for each other stands as a testament to the power of love and companionship amidst the pressures of stardom.