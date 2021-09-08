  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Update on first single from Mahesh Babu's SVP

Mahesh Babu
x

Mahesh Babu

Highlights

The expectations of Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu'supcoming movie "Sarkaru Vaari Paata" are sky-high

The expectations of Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu'supcoming movie "Sarkaru Vaari Paata" are sky-high. Being directed by Parasuram, star beauty Keerthy Suresh is romancing Mahesh Babu in the film.

Touted to be an action entertainer with a political backdrop, an interesting buzz about the film is that the makers are planning to unveil the first single from the movie very soon.

Thaman composing tunes for the film and we have already seen a bunch of chartbusters by Thaman for Mahesh Babu's movies. It seems like the makers might release the first single of the film for Dussehra this year. The movie is likely to hit the theatres for Sankranti next year.

After completing the film, Mahesh Babu will work with director Trivikram Srinivas for an untitled film which will begin in November. More details are awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X