Update on first single from Mahesh Babu's SVP

The expectations of Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu'supcoming movie "Sarkaru Vaari Paata" are sky-high. Being directed by Parasuram, star beauty Keerthy Suresh is romancing Mahesh Babu in the film.



Touted to be an action entertainer with a political backdrop, an interesting buzz about the film is that the makers are planning to unveil the first single from the movie very soon.



Thaman composing tunes for the film and we have already seen a bunch of chartbusters by Thaman for Mahesh Babu's movies. It seems like the makers might release the first single of the film for Dussehra this year. The movie is likely to hit the theatres for Sankranti next year.



After completing the film, Mahesh Babu will work with director Trivikram Srinivas for an untitled film which will begin in November. More details are awaited.