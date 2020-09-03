Uppena Release: No confirmation yet!

Uppena is one among them. The film was supposed to hit the screens on 1st of April but unfortunately, it did not happen. Now, there is a talk that Uppena is going to hit the OTT platform. Because of lockdown, the releases of multiple movies have got postponed.is one among them. The film was supposed to hit the screens on 1st of April but unfortunately, it did not happen. Now, there is a talk that Uppena is going to hit the OTT platform.

As of now, we came to know that a streaming platform offered 13 Cr for the film. Usually, it is very huge for any newcomer. Because of the names like Sukumar and Vijay Setupathi getting attached to the film, the project got a lot of attention.

However, the producers are not happy with the price as they invested more in it and are also expecting a large amount. The makers are hoping that the satellite rights, and the dubbing rights would fetch them more money.

A final call on the film's release will be taken in this month.