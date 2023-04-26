'Urime Kaalama' Song Promo Is Unveiled From Naresh And Pavithra's Malli Pelli Movie

It is all known that senior actors Naresh and Pavithra are all set to come up with a new-age love tale 'Malli Pelli' which is directed by ace filmmaker MS Raju. As the release date is nearing, the makers started off their digital promotions. Off late, they dropped the promo of the lovely melody, "Urime Kaalama…" which is crooned by ace singer Anurag Kulkarni.

Naresh also shared the promo of this melody on his Twitter page and treated all the music buffs… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, he also wrote, "A Vibrant Melody to soothe your heart feelings. Here's the Promo of #UrimeKaalama from #MalliPelli - https://youtu.be/39u6TalYZZE Full Song Tomorrow @ 4 PM @sureshbobbili9 @anuragkulkarni_ @IananthaSriram".

The promo of the song is all lovely and showcased the glimpses of Naresh and Pavithra's lives. They try to live happily in their middle age and are seen busy with their daily chores. The full song will be out tomorrow @ 4PM.

The earlier released promo showcased Pavitra making a rangoli and Naresh enjoying the beautiful moment. According to the sources, senior actors Jayasudha and Sarathbabu will be seen in prominent roles while young actress Ananya Nagella is also roped in to essay an important character. MN Bal Reddy cranked the camera work and the movie is scheduled to release this summer as the shooting is already wrapped up and the post-production works are in progress.

Even director MS Raju also shared the promo and wrote, "I am honoured to be a writer and director of #MalliPelli, Produced by legendary banner Vijay Krishna Movies which is celebrating its 50 Golden Years in cinema!"

Malli Pelli movie is directed by MS Raju and is produced by Naresh under his homer banner Vijay Krishna Movies!



