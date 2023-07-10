Ustaad Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Puri Connects Pan India Film Double iSmart Launched Grandly

The crazy combination of Ustaad Ram and sensational director Puri Jagannadh is back. The duo reunites for the sequel of their cult blockbuster iSmart Shankar titled Double iSmart. It is going to be double the mass and double the entertainment, this time. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur together will produce the movie on Puri Connects. Vishu Reddy is the CEO.

Double iSmart had its grand launching ceremony today in the presence of the core team and a few special guests. While Charmme sounded the clapboard, Puri Jagannadh himself directed the first shot on hero Ram Pothineni. "iSmart Shankar alias Double iSmart," mouthed Ram for the muhurtham shot in style.

"DOUBLE the Entertainment! DOUBLE the Action! DOUBLE the Madness! WE R BACK!! #DoubleISMART mode ON! 🤙" tweeted Ram who shared a couple of pictures from the launching.

The regular shoot of Double iSmart will commence from the 12th of this month.

iSmart Shankar is a very special movie for Ram as well as Puri Jagannadh. The movie turned out to be the biggest blockbuster for both the hero and the director. Thus, the excitement and expectations around this project will be huge.

Puri Jagannadh penned a story that will have a much bigger span and will be made with a high budget on a large scale with top-class technical standards. Puri will be showing Ram in a massier character than iSmart Shankar.

Double iSmart will have a Pan India release. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024.

Cast: Ram Pothineni

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: Puri Jagannadh

Producers: Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur

Banner: Puri Connects

CEO: Vishu Reddy

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar



