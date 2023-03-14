Vaa Vaathi From Dhanush's Vaathi Movie full video song released on Youtube

The song "Vaa Vaathi" from Dhanush's latest film "Vaathi" (known as "Sir" in Telugu) has become a sensation in recent times. The song has won the hearts of millions of audiences and has gained millions of views on YouTube and other social media platforms, even with just its lyrical version. Today, the makers of "Vaathi" have officially released the video song for "Vaa Vaathi" on YouTube.

The mesmerizing vocals of Shweta Mohan are a significant reason for the success of "Vaa Vaathi." The video song also gets attention from audiences due to the beautiful chemistry between the leads, Samyuktha Menon and Dhanush. The song's situation of the female lead falling for the male lead and singing the melody as a dedication of her love towards him is portrayed excellently by Samyuktha through her expressions.





The film "Sir" was Dhanush's first direct release in Telugu and has crossed 100 crores in gross at the box office, giving him a grand welcome to Tollywood. Credit goes to the director Venky Atluri and the production company Sithara Entertainment. The music and score provided by GV Prakash Kumar for the film, who gave us a gem of a melody like "Vaa Vaathi," cannot be forgotten.