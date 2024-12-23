‘Vaaradhi’ set for Dec 27 release, pre-release event held

The much-awaited youthful thriller Vaaradhi, starring Anil Arka and Vihari Choudhary, is all set to hit theaters on December 27. Produced by Peyyala Bharathi and M.D. Yunus under the Radha Krishna Arts banner, the film is directed by Sri Krishna. A grand pre-release event was held at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad, where the team shared their excitement about the upcoming release.

At the event, director Suman, known for his work on Erra Cheera, praised the film’s concept, calling it a "romantic thriller that will captivate the youth." He expressed confidence in its success, stating, "The concept is impressive, and a hit seems guaranteed. Best wishes to the director and the entire team."

Director Sri Krishna spoke about the film’s emotional depth, describing it as an exploration of the nuances of a husband-wife relationship. He emphasized the movie's relatable and natural feel, saying, "Vaaradhi is a feel-good movie with love, romance, and thrill, and an important role for the heroine. I’m confident it will resonate with the audience."

Heroine Vihari Choudhary expressed her gratitude towards the team, acknowledging the support she received from the director and producers. "With the cooperation of the entire team, I was able to give my best to this film," she said.

Hero Anil Arka also thanked the team for the opportunity and spoke about the film’s portrayal of the emotional bond between husband and wife. “I hope everyone will embrace it,” he added.