Vakeel Saab Actress Nivetha Thomas gets Tested Positive For Covid-19

It is already known that the second wave of the Covid-19 virus is spread rapidly in the country. With this many people are getting in contact with this deadly virus and are fighting hard against this novel virus. Even a few film stars who are actively taking part in their shooting schedules are also getting tested positive for this virus. We have already witnessed Bollywood star actors Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranbir Kapoor and a few others are getting treated. Now, Tollywood's young actress Nivetha Thomas also got tested positive for Covid-19.

She took to her Twitter page and dropped an official note which read that she is tested positive for Covid-19.









This post reads, "Hi everyone, I've tested positive for COVID-19 and have isolated myself, adhering to all medical protocols and look forward to making a complete recovery. I want to thank everyone for their support and love and in particular thank my medical team that has ensured the best care. Please be sage, wear a mask. Love, Nivetha."

It is all known that movie buffs are eagerly waiting to witness Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' movie. But as Nivetha got tested positive, we need to wait to know whether this causes a disturbance in the shooting schedule of this movie or not.

The 'Vaakel Saab' movie is directed by Venu Sriram and is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner. It has Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Prakash Raj and Naresh in other important roles. Pawan will be seen as an 'Advocate' in this flick raising his voice against the attacks being made on women in society.

This flick is the remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Pink'. Being a court drama, Pawan will step into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and will fight his best to protect the 3 women.