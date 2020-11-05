Vakeel Saab opts for Sankranthi release

Tollywood: Power Star Pawan Kalyan is all set to mark his come back into the industry with 'Vakeel Saab' movie which is going to be the remake of Bollywood super hit film 'Pink'.

The expectations are sky-high on this movie. Directed by Venu Sriram, the shooting got halted because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The makers have recently resumed the shooting of the film from November 1st. Pawan Kalyan is also actively participating in the shooting. The movie unit is going to shoot for 11 days in this schedule. As per the latest reports, the makers have locked January 14th as the release date of the film. On the occasion of Sankranthi, 'Vakeel Saab' movie is going to hit the silver screens.

Raju and Shirish are bankrolling this project. SS Thaman is composing music for this film whereas PS Vinod is cranking the camera for the film.