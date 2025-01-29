Varalakshmi, Sanjeev Megoti’s new thriller

Live
Varalakshmi, who made her debut on the silver screen as the daughter of senior actor Sarathkumar, is impressing audiences with her diverse acting skills and villainous roles. As an actress, she is creating a unique image for herself in South Indian cinema and earning a strong reputation.
In this regard, it is reported that she is set to star in a Telugu film under the direction of 'Adiparvam' movie director Sanjeev Megoti. It seems that Varalakshmi Sarathkumar has given her approval for the psychological action thriller written by Sanjeev Megoti. She will play the lead role in this project.
The film, which will be directed by Sanjeev Megoti with a massive budget, is expected to feature several prominent actors. With Varalakshmi Sarathkumar as the main lead, this project has now become a hot topic in the Tollywood industry. It is reported that full details will be announced very soon.