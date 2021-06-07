Varalakshmi Sarathkumar in NBK's next?

Varalakshmi Sarathkumar is one of the talented actors in the South film industry. The actress has made her debut in Tollywood and is impressing everyone big time. Already, she bagged two hits Krack and Nandhi in Telugu. She is now said to be a part of a biggie. If the reports are true, she will act in Balakrishna's next.

Going by the speculations, Anil Ravipudi is planning to get Varalakshmi Sarathkumar on board for his next film starring Balakrishna. The project will hit the floors soon and the actress will be seen essaying a very important role. The actress is busy with both Telugu and Tamil films now. Most likely, she will announce the same soon.

The new project will have a launch on the 10th of this month, on the occasion of Balakrishna's birthday. More details on the same will come out soon.