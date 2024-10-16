Varun Dhawan, Samantha’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ trailer Promises Full of Action, Betrayal, and Spy Drama

‘The Citadel: Honey Bunny trailer’ offers an exciting glimpse into the Indian edition of the popular Citadel spy action series. After the success of the British and Italian versions, this homegrown installment stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed by Raj & DK, known for their hit series The Family Man and Farzi, this version promises action, espionage, and humor.

The plot centers around Bunny, a stuntman, and Honey, a struggling actor. Their lives take a thrilling turn as they are pulled into a world filled with danger, betrayal, and high-stakes missions. The trailer showcases intense action sequences, including a memorable fight scene set to the track ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from Don (2006). Fans will also recognize Raj & DK's signature humor sprinkled throughout the trailer.

One interesting Easter egg in the trailer is the name of Honey’s daughter, Nadia. This name is a nod to Priyanka Chopra’s character in the UK edition of Citadel. The Indian version, Citadel: Honey Bunny, will premiere on Prime Video India on November 7.

The first ‘Citadel’ installment, set in the UK, premiered last year. Directed by Newton Thomas Sigel and Jessica Yu, it starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville played key supporting roles. The show was co-created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil. Priyanka’s character, Nadia, will have her backstory explored in Citadel: Honey Bunny, adding depth to the global Citadel universe.

Meanwhile, ‘Citadel: Diana,’ set in Milan, follows another former Citadel agent, Diana Cavalieri. In this Italian installment, Diana must navigate a dangerous world after the spy agency's collapse. The series, starring Matilda De Angelis, will release globally on October 10, 2024.