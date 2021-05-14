Varun Tej disappointed with delay in Ghani' shooting?

Mega Hero Varun Tej is currently busy with his upcoming movie 'Ghani'. Touted to be the first-ever sports drama in his career, Varun Tej underwent intensive training to fit in into his role.

Varun Tej is going to appear as a boxer in this movie and has been working hard to maintain his physique for the film. Due to the second wave of coronavirus, the shooting of the film got halted. The makers have kick-started the shooting in 2020 but it has been getting postponed repeatedly because of the pandemic. According to the latest reports, Varun Tej got disappointed with the shooting schedules as it has become hard to maintain his look till the completion of the shoot. Though Varun Tej wants to wrap up the shooting as early as possible, the situations are not at all helping him.

Allu Bobby in association with Sidhu Mudda is bankrolling this project. Kiran Korrapati is helming this project which is going to feature Saiee Manjrekar as the female lead. Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, and Nadiya are going to play crucial roles in this movie.