Varun Tej launches Ruhani Sharma’s ‘HER - Chapter 1’ theatrical trailer

Actress Ruhani Sharma, who is currently occupied with the shoot of “Saindhav,” with Venkatesh in the lead role is coming with a new product “HER - Chapter 1.” The theatrical trailer of the investigative thriller, written and directed by debutant Sreedhar Swaraghav, is launched by Mega Prince Varun Tej.



The trailer begins on an intriguing note. Ruhani Sharma was intense throughout and her screen presence is brilliant. The rest of the cast was good in their respective roles. Vikas Vasishta, Pradeep Rudra, Jeevan Kumar, Abhignya, Sanjay Swaroop, Benerjee, Ravi Varma and Ravi Prakash among others played significant roles in this movie. Raghu Sankuratri and Deepa Sankuratri produced this flick under Double Up Media. Pavan is the music director for this movie. The movie is scheduled to hit screens on July 21, 2023.