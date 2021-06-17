Varun Tej picks Ram Charan's script

Ram Charan was planning to team up with young directors and he was in discussions with a couple of filmmakers already. However, things did not work and Charan decided to move on to Shankar's film. Venky Kudumula is one of the directors who narrated a script to Ram Charan. As per the latest reports, Varun Tej picked up the script and he will do the film soon.

After Chalo and Bheeshma, Venky Kudumula received a couple of offers from big banners. The director worked on a couple of subjects but he could not impress the star heroes. However, Ram Charan's script is now in the hands of Varun Tej and he is said to have liked it immensely.

The film will hit the floors by the year end and the complete details of the cast and crew will be out soon. A leading production house will bankroll the film.