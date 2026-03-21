Leaders extend Eid-ul-Fitr greetings, emphasise unity, harmony

New Delhi: Several political leaders on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, highlighting the spirit of unity, harmony, and brotherhood associated with the festival.

In Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq arrived at the Eidgah to offer Eid prayers along with devotees.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Minister Danish Azad Ansari said, “Today is Eid, a very important festival for the Muslim community. We all offered prayers here peacefully, and prayers are being held across the country, including in Uttar Pradesh.”

In Delhi, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered prayers at Imamia Hall on the occasion. He extended his wishes, saying, “Heartfelt greetings to all citizens of the country and to people around the world. We pray that the devastation of war and the spread of crises come to an end, and that the world is freed from them.”

In Patna, Bihar, JD(U) leader Nishant Kumar conveyed greetings on behalf of himself and his father, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He said, “I extend heartfelt Eid greetings and best wishes to all citizens of the country and the people of Bihar.”

Minister Ashok Chaudhary also emphasised communal harmony, stating, “Just as we celebrate festivals like Holi and Diwali, in the same way we celebrate Eid and Bakrid. We respect all religions.”

In Mumbai, AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan and Congress State President Ajay Rai also extended Eid greetings, stressing unity, happiness, and brotherhood.

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, which signifies the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, is being observed by Muslims across the globe including India, with prayers, feasts, and gatherings.

However, celebrations in parts of West Asia remain muted this year due to the ongoing conflict, casting a shadow over the festive spirit. Several countries have announced extended public holidays of up to four days to mark the occasion.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is considered one of the most sacred periods in Islam. It commemorates the revelation of the Holy Book, the Quran, to Prophet Muhammad through the angel Gabriel. During this month, Muslims observe fasting from dawn to dusk, engage in increased prayer, and focus on spiritual reflection and self-discipline.

Eid-ul-Fitr, often referred to as the “festival of breaking the fast,” marks the end of this month-long period of devotion and fasting. The festival falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, following the sighting of the crescent moon. Due to the lunar nature of the calendar and varying weather conditions, the exact date of Eid may differ across regions.



