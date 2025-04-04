Varun Tej unveils a love song from ‘Chaurya Patham’

Blockbuster director Trinath Rao Nakkina, known for his mass entertainers, is stepping into production for the first time with his crime-comedy Chaurya Patham. The film is generating considerable buzz, especially with its unique blend of dark humor and crime elements. Under his banner Nakkina Narrative, the film introduces Indra Ram in the lead, while debutant director Nikhil Gollamari, a former associate of Karthikeya 2 director Chandoo Mondeti, is at the helm.

The promotional campaign for Chaurya Patham has already caught the audience's attention. The teaser, filled with thrilling sequences and quirky moments, set the tone, while the promotional song launched by Naga Chaitanya and the viral number Aada Pishacham gave the film further visibility. Today, Mega Prince Varun Tej unveiled the romantic melody Okkasaariga, composed by Davjand.

Sung soulfully by Anurag Kulkarni with heartfelt lyrics by Krishna Kanth, Okkasaariga is already being hailed as a chartbuster. The chemistry between Indra Ram and heroine Payal Radhakrishna in the song adds to the appeal, making it an instant favourite among music lovers.

Adding depth to the film are actors Rajeev Kanakala and Mast Ali in key supporting roles. The story comes from the creative mind of cinematographer Karthik Ghattamaneni, who is also handling the visuals. With music by Davjand, production design by Hanuman fame Sri Nagendra Thangala, and editing by Uthura, the film promises a high-quality cinematic experience.

Chaurya Patham is slated for release on April 18, positioning itself as a major summer entertainer.