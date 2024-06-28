Varun Tej's 'Matka' Shoot Enters Massive Third Schedule

Varun Tej's much-anticipated film 'Matka' is currently in its third shooting schedule, spanning an extensive 35 days. The production team has spared no expense, allocating Rs. 15 crore solely for recreating vintage Vizag locations at Ramoji Film City (RFC).

The set at RFC aims to authentically capture the essence of vintage Vizag, promising a visual spectacle for audiences. The producers have emphasised the importance of these sets in enhancing the cinematic experience of 'Matka'.



'Matka' is not just a regional endeavour but a high-budget, pan-India film. The investment in these elaborate sets underscores the film's commitment to delivering a grand visual narrative that resonates across the country.



Varun Tej, known for his versatile performances, is set to deliver yet another memorable role in 'Matka'. The film's makers are confident that his portrayal will captivate audiences nationwide.



Directed by Karuna Kumar, 'Matka' features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the lead actress, with Nora Fatehi playing a pivotal role. The ensemble cast includes Naveen Chandra, Ajay Ghosh, Kannada Kishore, Ravindra Vijay, and P Ravi Shankar, each contributing to the film's narrative depth.



The makers of 'Matka' aspire not only to entertain but also to create a cinematic milestone in Indian cinema history. With top-notch production values and meticulous set design, 'Matka' aims to set a new standard for visual storytelling.



The cast boasts an impressive ensemble alongside Varun Tej, including Nora Fatehi, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Naveen Chandra, Ajay Ghosh, Kannada Kishore, Ravindra Vijay, and P Ravi Shankar. While Varun's recent outing ‘Valentine’ may not have achieved box office success, the excitement surrounding ‘Matka’ suggests a potential turning point.