Varun Tej’s ‘Matka’ sparks interest, rumored to be based on popular gambler

After the disappointment of his last outing "Operation Valentine," Varun Tej is gearing up for his next venture, "Matka," directed by Karuna Kumar. While the film initially made headlines due to rumors of budget cuts following the failure of "Operation Valentine," it is now generating buzz for an entirely different reason.

Recent reports suggest that "Matka" is loosely based on the life of the renowned Matka King, Ratan Khatri. Known for his involvement in the gambling world, Ratan Khatri earned the moniker of "Matka King" in the late 1960s.

The film is said to delve into Ratan Khatri's intriguing life, offering audiences a glimpse into the highs and lows of his journey. Speculations are rife that Varun Tej will essay the role of Ratan Khatri in the movie, although an official confirmation is awaited from the filmmakers.

The potential portrayal of Ratan Khatri's life on the silver screen has piqued curiosity among cinephiles, as it promises to unravel the mysteries surrounding the enigmatic figure. With Varun Tej's track record of delivering compelling performances, fans are eager to see how he brings this complex character to life.

As anticipation mounts for "Matka," audiences eagerly await further updates and an official announcement regarding the film's cast and storyline. If the rumors hold true, "Matka" could mark a significant departure from Varun Tej's previous projects, offering viewers a captivating cinematic experience rooted in real-life intrigue and drama.



















